03/13/2020 | 04:25am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
United Internet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
13.03.2020 / 09:20
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4. Share-position
5. Details
|Share-position in %
|total amount of shares issued
|Resulting situation
|3.27 %
|Previous publication
|8.46 %
|/
|absolute
|in %
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|6,338,513
|3.27 %
| %
