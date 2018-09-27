DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG

United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.09.2018 / 12:18

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Los Angeles, California

United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 Sep 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 3.13 % 0 % 3.13 % 205000000 Previous notification - % - % - % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005089031 0 6423368 0 % 3.13 % Total 6423368 3.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 3.13 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

