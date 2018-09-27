Log in
UNITED INTERNET (UTDI)
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/27/2018 | 12:25pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
27.09.2018 / 12:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Los Angeles, California
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.13 % 0 % 3.13 % 205000000
Previous notification - % - % - % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005089031 0 6423368 0 % 3.13 %
Total 6423368 3.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 3.13 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728035  27.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
