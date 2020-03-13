Log in
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/13/2020 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.03.2020 / 09:13
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 March 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
194000000


13.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

996785  13.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=996785&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
