United Internet AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/13/2020 | 04:15am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
13.03.2020 / 09:13
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
12 March 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
194000000
