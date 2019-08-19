United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 1st Interim Announcement
On 16 August 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 74,866 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.
Shares were bought as follows:
|Date
|Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)
|Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice)
|16 August 2019
|74,866
|27.5026
The overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG on 16 August 2019 is 74,866 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.
The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 19 August 2019
United Internet AG
The Executive Board