Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:15am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: United Internet AG / United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 1st Interim Announcem
United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

19.08.2019 / 17:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 1st Interim Announcement

On 16 August 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 74,866 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice)
16 August 2019 74,866 27.5026
 

The overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG on 16 August 2019 is 74,866 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 19 August 2019

United Internet AG

The Executive Board


19.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

859727  19.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=859727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED INTERNET
11:15aUNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/16EUROPE MARKETS: After Wild Week, Europe Stocks Trade Higher
DJ
08/15UNITED INTERNET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/14AD-HOC DISCLOSURE ACC. TO ART. 17 MA : United Internet with successful first hal..
PU
08/14UNITED INTERNET : with successful first half-year 2019 / share buyback program d..
EQ
08/01Two German fibre groups for sale; buyer could combine them -sources
RE
07/31UNITED INTERNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
07/22UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/19UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/16Vodafone launches 5G in Germany, challenges D.Telekom on price
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 341 M
EBIT 2019 915 M
Net income 2019 460 M
Debt 2019 1 937 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
Capitalization 5 700 M
Chart UNITED INTERNET
Duration : Period :
United Internet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,37  €
Last Close Price 28,46  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Kai-Uwe Ricke Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET-25.18%5 593
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.76%232 857
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.78%86 652
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.42%77 135
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 659
BCE INC.14.98%41 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group