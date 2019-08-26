United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 2nd Interim Announcement



In the period from August 19, 2019 up to and including August 23, 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 365,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice) 19 August 2019 52,814 29.0860 20 August 2019 110,916 28.1407 21 August 2019 55,127 28.8134 22 August 2019 39,432 29.3437 23 August 2019 106,711 28.7429

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 439,866 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, August 26, 2019

United Internet AG

The Executive Board