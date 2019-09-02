United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 3rd Interim Announcement



In the period from August 26, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 200,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of

15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice) 26 August 2019 23,853 28.3642 27 August 2019 30,190 28.3367 28 August 2019 55,284 29.0966 29 August 2019 44,370 29.5950 30 August 2019 46,303 29.7843

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 639,866 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, September 2, 2019

United Internet AG

The Executive Board