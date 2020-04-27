Log in
United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

04/27/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: United Internet AG / United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announceme
United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2020 / 17:38
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from 20 April 2020 up to and including 24 April 2020, United Internet AG purchased a total of 7,798 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 2 April 2020 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 3 April 2020.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice)
20 April 2020 5,565 29.8944
21 April 2020 501 29.9736
22 April 2020 210 29.9590
23 April 2020 0 0.0000
24 April 2020 1,522 29.9078
     
 

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 3 April 2020 is 422,754 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 27 April 2020

United Internet AG

The Management Board


27.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1030895  27.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1030895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
