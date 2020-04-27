United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announcement
In the period from 20 April 2020 up to and including 24 April 2020, United Internet AG purchased a total of 7,798 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 2 April 2020 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 3 April 2020.
Shares were bought as follows:
|Date
|Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)
|Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice)
|20 April 2020
|5,565
|29.8944
|21 April 2020
|501
|29.9736
|22 April 2020
|210
|29.9590
|23 April 2020
|0
|0.0000
|24 April 2020
|1,522
|29.9078
|
|
|
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 3 April 2020 is 422,754 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.
The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 27 April 2020
United Internet AG
The Management Board