United Internet : Change in the Management Board of United Internet AG PDF

PRESS RELEASE

Change in the Management Board of United Internet AG

Martin Mildner becomes new CFO of United Internet AG

Frank Krause leaves United Internet at the end of the year

Montabaur, 26 May 2020. Frank Krause, Chief Financial and Human Resources Officer of United Internet AG, has informed the Supervisory Board that he does not intend to extend his Management Board contract, which expires at the end of 2020. Krause is leaving United Internet after five years at his own request to take on new professional challenges.

Supervisory Board Chairman Kurt Dobitsch commented on the decision: "We regret Mr. Krause's decision. He has been a major influence on the cooperation between the Management Board and the Supervisory Board over the past five years and has set high standards in terms of modern financial management. We have successfully set the course for our company and have been able to position the segments more strongly. These include, above all, the acquisition and consolidation of Drillisch AG, the entry of the private equity investor Warburg Pincus into our Business Applications segment and the successful strategic realignment of the Consumer Access segment with the purchase of the 5G spectrum. These are important milestones for the future of United Internet AG. We would like to thank Mr. Krause for his achievements and wish him all the best for his new career plans".

Frank Krause himself says: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Mr. Dommermuth very much that I have been able to work for this fascinating, agile and entrepreneurially managed group over the past five years. After more than 20 years of service in the telecommunications industry being responsible for finance and human resources in such a company, I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue my work with all my strength until the end of the handover period to my successor. After that I will take on new challenges."

Martin Mildner, the current General Counsel and Group Vice President M&A of the Otto Group, will take over responsibility for the upcoming tasks and future strategic steps of United Internet AG as Group CFO from 1 October 2020.

Together with the Otto Group Executive Board, Mr. Mildner has actively shaped and significantly developed the company portfolio over the last 13 years. He has played a leading role in many company transactions, such as the support of About You from the first beginnings in 2012 to Unicorn in 2018, the sale of the 3Suisse Group, Fegro Selgros, Otto Office or Sport Scheck. In addition, he has continuously developed the Group Legal Department and the Group-wide Compliance Management System of the Otto Group.

