Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet : Change in the Management Board of United Internet AG PDF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:38am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Change in the Management Board of United Internet AG

  • Martin Mildner becomes new CFO of United Internet AG
  • Frank Krause leaves United Internet at the end of the year

Montabaur, 26 May 2020. Frank Krause, Chief Financial and Human Resources Officer of United Internet AG, has informed the Supervisory Board that he does not intend to extend his Management Board contract, which expires at the end of 2020. Krause is leaving United Internet after five years at his own request to take on new professional challenges.

Supervisory Board Chairman Kurt Dobitsch commented on the decision: "We regret Mr. Krause's decision. He has been a major influence on the cooperation between the Management Board and the Supervisory Board over the past five years and has set high standards in terms of modern financial management. We have successfully set the course for our company and have been able to position the segments more strongly. These include, above all, the acquisition and consolidation of Drillisch AG, the entry of the private equity investor Warburg Pincus into our Business Applications segment and the successful strategic realignment of the Consumer Access segment with the purchase of the 5G spectrum. These are important milestones for the future of United Internet AG. We would like to thank Mr. Krause for his achievements and wish him all the best for his new career plans".

Frank Krause himself says: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Mr. Dommermuth very much that I have been able to work for this fascinating, agile and entrepreneurially managed group over the past five years. After more than 20 years of service in the telecommunications industry being responsible for finance and human resources in such a company, I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue my work with all my strength until the end of the handover period to my successor. After that I will take on new challenges."

Martin Mildner, the current General Counsel and Group Vice President M&A of the Otto Group, will take over responsibility for the upcoming tasks and future strategic steps of United Internet AG as Group CFO from 1 October 2020.

Together with the Otto Group Executive Board, Mr. Mildner has actively shaped and significantly developed the company portfolio over the last 13 years. He has played a leading role in many company transactions, such as the support of About You from the first beginnings in 2012 to Unicorn in 2018, the sale of the 3Suisse Group, Fegro Selgros, Otto Office or Sport Scheck. In addition, he has continuously developed the Group Legal Department and the Group-wide Compliance Management System of the Otto Group.

1

About United Internet

With 25 million fee-based customer contracts and about 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European Internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 9,400 employees, of which 3,000 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of established brands such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the Drillisch Online brands, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 62 million customer accounts worldwide.

Contact partner United Internet AG Mathias Brandes Phone +49 2602 96-1616 presse@united-internet.de

2

Disclaimer

United Internet AG published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED INTERNET
05:38aUNITED INTERNET : Change in the Management Board of United Internet AG PDF
PU
05:35aUNITED INTERNET : Change in the Management Board of United Internet AG
EQ
05/21UNITED INTERNET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20UNITED INTERNET AG : Independant Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/19UNITED INTERNET AG : Buy rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
05/18UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/15UNITED INTERNET AG : Gets a Neutral rating from HSBC
MD
05/14UNITED INTERNET AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
05/14UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/13UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 344 M
EBIT 2020 791 M
Net income 2020 377 M
Debt 2020 1 761 M
Yield 2020 1,39%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 6 828 M
Chart UNITED INTERNET
Duration : Period :
United Internet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,28 €
Last Close Price 36,47 €
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET24.56%7 441
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.89%223 866
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.64%84 056
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.08%71 477
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 234
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group