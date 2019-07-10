United Internet : increases its stake in 1&1 Drillisch PDF

PRESS RELEASE

United Internet increases its stake in 1&1 Drillisch

Montabaur, July 10, 2019: United Internet AG took advantage of the current share price level and increased its stake in 1&1 Drillisch AG to 75.10 %.

By increasing its stake, United Internet underlines its commitment to the path taken by 1&1 Drillisch AG to build its own mobile network after the successful 5G frequency auction.

The conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement is not planned.

