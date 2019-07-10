United Internet : increases its stake in 1&1 Drillisch PDF

Log in
UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report  
United Internet : increases its stake in 1&1 Drillisch

07/10/2019

PRESS RELEASE

United Internet increases its stake in 1&1 Drillisch

Montabaur, July 10, 2019: United Internet AG took advantage of the current share price level and increased its stake in 1&1 Drillisch AG to 75.10 %.

By increasing its stake, United Internet underlines its commitment to the path taken by 1&1 Drillisch AG to build its own mobile network after the successful 5G frequency auction.

The conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement is not planned.

About United Internet

With around 24 million fee-based customer contracts and around 37 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a highperformance "Internet Factory" with approx. 9,100 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, 1&1 IONOS, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the brands of Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with over 61 million customer accounts worldwide.

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Mathias Brandes

Phone +49 2602 96-1616presse@united-internet.de

Disclaimer

United Internet AG published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 16:37:01 UTC
