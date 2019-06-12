Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet : subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
United Internet Group subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum auction

12-Jun-2019 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Participation in 5G spectrum auction successfully completed
- 70 MHz spectrum acquired for EUR 1.07 billion
 

Montabaur, June 12, 2019. The auction on the allocation of mobile spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands according to the decision BK1-17/001 of the German Federal Network Agency ("Bundesnetzagentur") ended today with 1&1 Drillisch, a Group subsidiary of United Internet AG, successfully acquiring a total of two frequency blocks of 2 x 5 MHz in the 2 GHz band and five frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. The total auction price amounts to EUR 1.07 billion.

The acquired frequency blocks in the 2 GHz band will not be available until 1 January 2026. 1&1 Drillisch has the possibility to rent frequencies in the amount of 2x10 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band from Telefónica Deutschland on the basis of the commitments given by Telefónica Deutschland as part of the EU merger clearance of the merger with E-Plus. These frequencies will be available until 31 December 2025.

With the frequency acquisition, 1&1 Drillisch has laid the foundation for a successful and permanent positioning of the 1&1 Drillisch Group as Germany's fourth mobile network provider. 1&1 Drillisch intends to establish a powerful mobile communications network.


Contact partner
United Internet AG
Mathias Brandes
Tel: +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de

12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 823613

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

823613  12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823613&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED INTERNET
01:40pUNITED INTERNET : subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum a..
EQ
05/31UNITED INTERNET : with own candidates for new Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus
EQ
05/24UNITED INTERNET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23UNITED INTERNET AG : Shareholders support strategy - 99.8 percent for investment..
EQ
05/20UNITED INTERNET AG : Dividend proposal of 0.05 EUR due to ongoing 5G spectrum au..
EQ
05/15UNITED INTERNET : with successful Q1 2019
EQ
05/07UNITED INTERNET AG : Dividend proposal in the case of ongoing 5G spectrum auctio..
EQ
04/29UNITED INTERNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
04/23Germany's 5G spectrum auction resumes after bids slowed before Easter
RE
04/12UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 358 M
EBIT 2019 916 M
Net income 2019 455 M
Debt 2019 1 555 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
P/E ratio 2020 13,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 6 667 M
Chart UNITED INTERNET
Duration : Period :
United Internet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,7 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Kai-Uwe Ricke Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET-14.42%7 306
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.09%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.18%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.43%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.15%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About