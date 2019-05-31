Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET

(UTDI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet : with own candidates for new Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
United Internet with own candidates for new Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus

31.05.2019 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Montabaur, 31 May 2019. United Internet AG submits to the shareholders of Tele Columbus AG at the company's Annual General Meeting on 21 June 2019 its own proposal for the composition of the company's Supervisory Board. A corresponding nomination was submitted today.

In the motion for the Annual General Meeting, United Internet, as the largest single shareholder of Tele Columbus AG, expresses its concern about the current situation at Tele Columbus: "The price of Tele Columbus shares has fallen continuously in recent years. Compared to the IPO four years ago, the share price has fallen by around 80 percent and recently even dropped out of the SDAX. In addition, normalized EBITDA (adjusted for one-off effects) fell by 13.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. As a result, the leverage of the company's credit liabilities also increased - it now amounts to 6.24 times EBITDA." United Internet currently holds 29.7 percent of the shares in Tele Columbus AG.

After almost the entire Tele Columbus management team was renewed last year, United Internet also considers a new start in the Supervisory Board to be urgently necessary. "We are convinced that the candidates proposed by us have the necessary expertise and the required experience in the technical and business areas to optimally fulfill the tasks of the Supervisory Board and to accompany the Management Board in the best possible way in the upcoming major challenges.

United Internet proposes the following candidates:
 

1. Claus Beck is CTO of 1&1 Versatel GmbH and former Director Network Engineering and Vice President Engineering at broadband provider Liberty Global, a proven expert in cable networks and technology.

2. Hüseyin Dogan is COO of 1&1 IONOS SE and Strato AG as well as former Managing Director Customer Service at Amazon and Operation Director at Paypal, an expert in customer service, digitization and online sales.

3. Dr. Susan Hennersdorf is an expert in marketing and sales as former marketing and sales director of EnBW AG and as former managing director of private customer sales at Vodafone Deutschland GmbH. She is already a member of the Supervisory Board.

4. Stefan Rasch has been a Senior Partner of the Boston Consulting Group for many years, providing strategic consulting in the areas of transformation, growth strategy, market launch and profit optimization, and is a recognized expert in these areas.

5. As former CFO of Vodafone Deutschland AG and Arcor AG, Dr. Volker Ruloff is both a finance and integration expert and a comprehensive expert on the telecommunications industry.

6. Michael Scheeren is not only a long-standing CFO of United Internet AG (from 1991 to 2001), but also an expert in the field of governance and finance as a member of several supervisory boards of our group.



About United Internet
With around 24 million fee-based customer contracts and around 37 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a highperformance "Internet Factory" with approx. 9,100 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, 1&1 IONOS, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the brands of Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with over 61 million customer accounts worldwide.


Contact partner
United Internet AG
Mathias Brandes
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de


31.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817815

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817815  31.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED INTERNET
05:00aUNITED INTERNET : with own candidates for new Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus
EQ
05/24UNITED INTERNET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23UNITED INTERNET AG : Shareholders support strategy - 99.8 percent for investment..
EQ
05/20UNITED INTERNET AG : Dividend proposal of 0.05 EUR due to ongoing 5G spectrum au..
EQ
05/15UNITED INTERNET : with successful Q1 2019
EQ
05/07UNITED INTERNET AG : Dividend proposal in the case of ongoing 5G spectrum auctio..
EQ
04/29UNITED INTERNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
04/23Germany's 5G spectrum auction resumes after bids slowed before Easter
RE
04/12UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
04/08UNITED INTERNET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 359 M
EBIT 2019 916 M
Net income 2019 460 M
Debt 2019 1 559 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 14,54
P/E ratio 2020 13,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 6 574 M
Chart UNITED INTERNET
Duration : Period :
United Internet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,8 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Kai-Uwe Ricke Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET-16.05%7 318
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.49%240 615
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.88%87 419
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.59%80 398
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 698
TELEFONICA-1.68%41 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About