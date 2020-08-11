Ad-hoc Disclosure acc. to Art. 17 MAR: United Internet updates its guidance for 2020 PDF

AD-HOC DISCLOSURE ACC. TO ART. 17 MAR

United Internet updates its guidance for 2020

Montabaur, August 11, 2020. In view of the development of business so far in 2020, United Internet AG is updating its full-year sales guidance and now anticipates sales growth of approx. 4% (prior year: EUR 5,194.1 million). EBITDA is still expected to be on a par with the previous year (EUR 1,265.7 million). Guidance continues to be subject to uncertainty, as an assessment of the duration and further impact of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.

Figures for the first six months of 2020 will be published as announced on August 13, 2020.

About United Internet

With around 25 million fee-based customer contracts and over 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high- performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 9,400 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the brands of Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with more than 63 million customer accounts worldwide.

Contact partner United Internet AG Mathias Brandes Phone +49 2602 96-1616 presse@united-internet.de

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2019 of United Internet AG from page 49 onwards.

1