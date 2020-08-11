Ad-hoc Disclosure acc. to Art. 17 MAR: United Internet updates its guidance for 2020 PDF

Log in
08/11/2020 | 06:19am EDT

AD-HOC DISCLOSURE ACC. TO ART. 17 MAR

United Internet updates its guidance for 2020

Montabaur, August 11, 2020. In view of the development of business so far in 2020, United Internet AG is updating its full-year sales guidance and now anticipates sales growth of approx. 4% (prior year: EUR 5,194.1 million). EBITDA is still expected to be on a par with the previous year (EUR 1,265.7 million). Guidance continues to be subject to uncertainty, as an assessment of the duration and further impact of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.

Figures for the first six months of 2020 will be published as announced on August 13, 2020.

About United Internet

With around 25 million fee-based customer contracts and over 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high- performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 9,400 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the brands of Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with more than 63 million customer accounts worldwide.

Contact partner United Internet AG Mathias Brandes Phone +49 2602 96-1616 presse@united-internet.de

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2019 of United Internet AG from page 49 onwards.

1

Disclaimer

United Internet AG published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:18:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 318 M 6 256 M 6 256 M
Net income 2020 400 M 471 M 471 M
Net Debt 2020 1 867 M 2 197 M 2 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 7 499 M 8 821 M 8 822 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 359
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,50 €
Last Close Price 40,05 €
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG36.78%8 821
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.67%244 104
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.07%88 057
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.02%82 936
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.70%51 205
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.47%39 304
