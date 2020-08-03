Log in
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
03.08.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1107543  03.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5 318 M 6 259 M 6 259 M
Net income 2020 400 M 471 M 471 M
Net Debt 2020 1 867 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 7 203 M 8 521 M 8 478 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 359
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,16 €
Last Close Price 38,47 €
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG31.39%8 521
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.38%237 855
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.37%85 924
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.78%79 479
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.52%51 836
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.71%39 397
