02/22/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
United Labels AG: Preliminary results for FY 2018

22-Feb-2019 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive trend and sustained surge in earnings

- Group sales at EUR25.9 million

- Group profit for the year up by 51% to EUR0.6 million

- New merchandising themes produce steady growth in Special Retail segment


Münster, 22 February 2019. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) recorded consolidated revenue of EUR25.9 million (prev. year: EUR30.3 million) in the 2018 financial year.
While revenue generated from sales to discount retailers was scaled back as planned, the share of revenue attributable to the high-margin Special Retail segment expanded. As a result, the gross profit margin improved by a further 2.2 percentage points to 37.6% in the 2018 financial year (prev. year: 35.4%).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR2.2 million (prev. year: EUR2.6 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR1.8 million (prev. year: EUR1.9 million) and was thus within the guidance range for earnings announced at the beginning of the financial year.
Group profit for the financial year improved by 51% to EUR0.6 million (prev. year: EUR0.4 million).
Despite an increase in capital by 10% (630,000 new shares) in December 2018, earnings per share rose to EUR0.43 (prev. year: EUR0.27). The Group's equity ratio also improved, up by 11.7% (prev. year: 4.6%), while that of the parent (AG) increased to 28.7% (prev. year: 23.6%).

All operating subsidiaries within the Group recorded a profit in fiscal 2018.

Order backlog was up by 37% at EUR7.1 million as at 31 December 2018 (prev. year: EUR5.2 million).

Further new merchandise themes are planned for 2019, in addition to an expansion of existing product ranges. Sales of the extensive new "Playmobil" collection commenced in January. Additionally, the Special Retail segment saw the extension of its range to include new merchandise centred around "Grüffelo", "Tweety", "Flamingo by Steinbeck", "Mr. & Mrs" and "Little Ones". Furthermore, the Company is planning to extend its reach by marketing the entire range of specialty retail products to other countries in Europe.

The full annual financial statements, including the outlook for 2019 and further details, are to be published at the end of April as part of the annual report. http://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/financialreports

UNITEDLABELS AG is an exchange-listed, family-run SME and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of branded goods in the Media/Entertainment segment. As an independent enterprise, it has established business partnerships with the world's key media and entertainment companies as well as with major retailers operating within the chain store, specialist retail and discount markets. UNITEDLABELS has established a comprehensive European sales network and distributes its products through more than 52,000 outlets operated by over 4,500 retail partners.

Further information:
United Labels AG - Investor Relations -
Gildenstraße 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 (0) 251-3221-0, Fax: +49 (0) 251-3221-960
investorrelations@unitedlabels.com

22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)25 132 21-0
Fax: +49 (0)25 132 21-999
E-mail: investorrelations@unitedlabels.com
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com
ISIN: DE0005489561
WKN: 548956
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

780079  22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Peter-Matthias Boder Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Klein-Bölting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Silke Weber Head-Finance
Ulrich Späing Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Speet Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED LABELS AG28.33%23
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 220
KOHL'S CORPORATION-1.34%10 808
COLES GROUP LTD-3.41%10 762
MACY'S-17.90%7 693
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-1.02%7 657
