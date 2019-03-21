Log in
UMC CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against United Microelectronics Corp.; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - UMC

03/21/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE: UMC) from October 28, 2015 through November 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for United Microelectronics investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the United Microelectronics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1507.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) United Microelectronics conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (2) United Microelectronics hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (3) the foregoing conduct placed United Microelectronics and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1507.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umc-class-action-alert-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-united-microelectronics-corp-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--umc-300816636.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
