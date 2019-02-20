Log in
United Microelectronics : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amdocs Limited, The Container Store Group, McCormick & Company, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., SITO Mobile, Ltd., TrueCar, Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., and Uxin Limited

02/20/2019 | 03:52pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a Spruce Point Capital Management report alleging that Amdocs "engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth."

If you are an Amdocs investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The Container Store Group (TCS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement of earnings and sales that were below expectations.

If you are a Container Store investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that "trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations" which negatively impacted financials.

If you are a McCormick investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that Motorcar was evaluating its accounting policies for new business contracts.

If you are a Motorcar investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of false and misleading statements concerning SITO's fiscal 2016 revenue.

If you are a SITO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces that the class action alleging defendants made materially false and misleading statements survives motion to dismiss.

If you are a TRUE investor, and would like additional information about this matter, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that the Company had been indicted for economic espionage.

If you are a UMC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with reports that transaction volume for one of Uxin's business segments had declined 8.5% year-over-year.

If you are a Uxin investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-amdocs-limited-the-container-store-group-mccormick--company-motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-sito-mobile-ltd-truecar-inc-united-microelectronics-corp-and-uxin-limited-300799175.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2019
