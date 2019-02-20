United Microelectronics : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amdocs Limited, The Container Store Group, McCormick & Company, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., SITO Mobile, Ltd., TrueCar, Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., and Uxin Limited

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a Spruce Point Capital Management report alleging that Amdocs "engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth."

The Container Store Group (TCS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement of earnings and sales that were below expectations.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that "trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations" which negatively impacted financials.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that Motorcar was evaluating its accounting policies for new business contracts.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of false and misleading statements concerning SITO's fiscal 2016 revenue.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces that the class action alleging defendants made materially false and misleading statements survives motion to dismiss.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that the Company had been indicted for economic espionage.

Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with reports that transaction volume for one of Uxin's business segments had declined 8.5% year-over-year.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

