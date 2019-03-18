Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against United Microelectronics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
03/18/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against United Microelectronics Corp. (“United Microelectronics” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UMC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 13, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. United Microelectronics entered into a conspiracy with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron related to the R&D of DRAM. The Company hired former Micron employees specifically to steal research and trade secrets from Micron. These activities put the Company at risk of criminal investigation by the U.S. government. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about United Microelectronics, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 3 174 M
Net income 2019 5 745 M
Finance 2019 26 246 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,79
P/E ratio 2020 15,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,4  TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.4 579
INTEL CORPORATION15.77%244 322
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 887
BROADCOM INC14.16%114 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.19%103 943
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.20%102 905
