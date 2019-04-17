Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of United Microelectronics Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
United Microelectronics Corporation investors (“UMC” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: UMC)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On November 1, 2018, UMC was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice
on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets and economic
espionage. The charges issued were in relation to a conspiracy by UMC to
steal trade secrets from its competitor in the electronic industry
Micron Technology, Inc. by hiring former employees of Micron who then
provided the stolen trade secrets to UMC. The trade secrets were then
used in relation to a DRAM project UMC had entered with Fujian Jianhua
Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. in May 2016, in which technology developed
by UMC would be owned jointly by both parties.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.19 per share or over 10%
over two days of trading to close at $1.71 on November 5, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
