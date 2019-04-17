Log in
TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  United Microelectronics Corp.    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

(2303)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of United Microelectronics Corporation Investors

0
04/17/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of United Microelectronics Corporation investors (“UMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UMC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2018, UMC was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets and economic espionage. The charges issued were in relation to a conspiracy by UMC to steal trade secrets from its competitor in the electronic industry Micron Technology, Inc. by hiring former employees of Micron who then provided the stolen trade secrets to UMC. The trade secrets were then used in relation to a DRAM project UMC had entered with Fujian Jianhua Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. in May 2016, in which technology developed by UMC would be owned jointly by both parties.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.19 per share or over 10% over two days of trading to close at $1.71 on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased UMC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 2 852 M
Net income 2019 5 458 M
Finance 2019 26 246 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 32,69
P/E ratio 2020 16,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,2  TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.4 755
INTEL CORPORATION19.92%255 119
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 004
BROADCOM INC25.26%126 077
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.98%114 525
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.79%109 227
