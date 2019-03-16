Log in
Rosen Law Firm Reminds United Microelectronics Corp. Investors with over $100K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – UMC

0
03/16/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC) from October 28, 2015 through November 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for United Microelectronics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the United Microelectronics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1507.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) United Microelectronics conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory (“DRAM”); (2) United Microelectronics hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (3) the foregoing conduct placed United Microelectronics and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1507.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 3 174 M
Net income 2019 5 745 M
Finance 2019 26 246 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,79
P/E ratio 2020 15,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,4  TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.4 579
INTEL CORPORATION13.87%244 322
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 887
BROADCOM INC14.16%114 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.19%103 943
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.20%102 905
