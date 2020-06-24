UMC : Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

UMC (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that the company has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2019 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI’s high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of Cost, Environmental & Social Responsibility, Technology, Responsiveness, Assurance of Supply, and Quality.

"Every day at TI, we rely on our suppliers to provide the materials, equipment and services we need to produce compelling products and meet the needs of our customers,” said Laura McLaughlin, Vice President of TI's External Manufacturing. “While we do business with more than 12,000 suppliers, there are a select few that we recognize as the very best - and UMC is one of them. UMC demonstrated throughout 2019 its strong commitment to ethics and exceptional performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality."

T.J. Lin, head of UMC-USA, said, “UMC is pleased to receive this honor from TI, a semiconductor industry pioneer and longtime partner. We sincerely appreciate TI's commitment to working with UMC throughout the years. As we celebrate UMC’s 40th anniversary in 2020, we will continue to strive to further strengthen TI's competitiveness by providing top tier foundry service and solutions.”

