UMC : Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
06/24/2020 | 02:01am EDT

UMC (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that the company has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2019 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI’s high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of Cost, Environmental & Social Responsibility, Technology, Responsiveness, Assurance of Supply, and Quality.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005941/en/

"Every day at TI, we rely on our suppliers to provide the materials, equipment and services we need to produce compelling products and meet the needs of our customers,” said Laura McLaughlin, Vice President of TI's External Manufacturing. “While we do business with more than 12,000 suppliers, there are a select few that we recognize as the very best - and UMC is one of them. UMC demonstrated throughout 2019 its strong commitment to ethics and exceptional performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality."

T.J. Lin, head of UMC-USA, said, “UMC is pleased to receive this honor from TI, a semiconductor industry pioneer and longtime partner. We sincerely appreciate TI's commitment to working with UMC throughout the years. As we celebrate UMC’s 40th anniversary in 2020, we will continue to strive to further strengthen TI's competitiveness by providing top tier foundry service and solutions.”

About UMC
UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 168 B 5 689 M 5 689 M
Net income 2020 12 948 M 439 M 439 M
Net cash 2020 41 859 M 1 418 M 1 418 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 189 B 6 383 M 6 390 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Jason Wang President, General Manager & Director
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Chiung Lang Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-6.08%6 383
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-4.83%273 357
INTEL CORPORATION0.40%254 421
NVIDIA CORPORATION60.65%234 410
BROADCOM INC.-1.49%126 101
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.30%114 933
