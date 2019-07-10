United Microelectronics : 2Q 2019 Earnings Release & Investor Conference Call Details

2Q 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)
UMC invites you to join:
-
Jason Wang,Co-president
-
Chitung Liu, CFO
-
Michael Lin, Division Director of Finance
for the upcoming teleconference to discuss UMC's financial and operating results, and plans for the future. The details are as follows:
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
05:00 PM
|
(Taipei)
|
05:00 AM
|
(New York)
|
10:00 AM
|
(London)
Agenda:
2Q 2019 Financial and Operating Results Q&A
Dial-in numbers and Access Code:
|
USA Toll Free:
|
1 866 836-0101
|
Taiwan:
|
02 2192-8016
|
Other Areas:
|
+886 2 2192-8016
|
Access Code:
|
UMC
Webcast
A live webcast and replay of the 2Q 2019 results announcement will be available at www.umc.comunder the "Investors Events" section.
Disclaimer
UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 09:07:07 UTC