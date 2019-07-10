Log in
United Microelectronics : 2Q 2019 Earnings Release & Investor Conference Call Details

07/10/2019

2Q 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

UMC invites you to join:

  • Jason Wang,Co-president
  • Chitung Liu, CFO
  • Michael Lin, Division Director of Finance

for the upcoming teleconference to discuss UMC's financial and operating results, and plans for the future. The details are as follows:

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Time:

05:00 PM

(Taipei)

05:00 AM

(New York)

10:00 AM

(London)

Agenda:

2Q 2019 Financial and Operating Results Q&A

Dial-in numbers and Access Code:

USA Toll Free:

1 866 836-0101

Taiwan:

02 2192-8016

Other Areas:

+886 2 2192-8016

Access Code:

UMC

Webcast

A live webcast and replay of the 2Q 2019 results announcement will be available at www.umc.comunder the "Investors Events" section.

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 09:07:07 UTC
