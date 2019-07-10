United Microelectronics : 2Q 2019 Earnings Release & Investor Conference Call Details

2Q 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

UMC invites you to join:

Jason Wang, Co-president

Co-president Chitung Liu, CFO

Michael Lin, Division Director of Finance

for the upcoming teleconference to discuss UMC's financial and operating results, and plans for the future. The details are as follows:

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Time: 05:00 PM (Taipei) 05:00 AM (New York) 10:00 AM (London)

Agenda:

2Q 2019 Financial and Operating Results Q&A

Dial-in numbers and Access Code:

USA Toll Free: 1 866 836-0101 Taiwan: 02 2192-8016 Other Areas: +886 2 2192-8016 Access Code: UMC

Webcast

A live webcast and replay of the 2Q 2019 results announcement will be available at www.umc.comunder the "Investors Events" section.