Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  United Microelectronics Corp.    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. (2303)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Microelectronics : China chipmaker Fujian Jinhua pleads not guilty to U.S. theft charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:49pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd said on Thursday it has pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges alleging that it stole trade secrets, in a case that has fanned tensions in the intensifying technology race between the two countries.

The U.S. Justice Department in November announced an indictment against state-owned Fujian Jinhua and Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), alleging they stole intellectual property from U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc.

In October, U.S. authorities added the Chinese firm to a list of entities that cannot buy components, software or technology goods from U.S. firms.

In November, Chinese officials said at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Geneva that the U.S. decision to cut off the firm from U.S. suppliers broke WTO trade rules and was aimed at protecting a U.S. monopoly.

Fujian Jinhua said in a statement posted on its official microblog account that it would work towards getting itself removed from the U.S. export control entity list and had hired lobbyists and legal advisors to help with its case.

The case has thrown a shadow over Fujian Jinhua's semiconductor ambitions and Chinese government's plan to cut a heavy reliance on U.S. imports. The firm had billed itself as a national leader in the tech industry.

The indictment was originally filed under seal in September by the U.S. district court of the Northern District of California.

UMC previously said the case mirrored a similar complaint filed against it, and that it regretted the latest charges had been brought before being given a chance to discuss the matter.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 5.04% 35.44 Delayed Quote.6.33%
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CO
10:49pUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : China chipmaker Fujian Jinhua pleads not guilty to U.S..
RE
01:54aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for December 2018
BU
01/05UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Taiwan chipmaker UMC to scale down China project
AQ
2018China court bans sales of older iPhone models in Apple-Qualcomm global battle
RE
2018China court bans sales of older iPhone models in Apple-Qualcomm global battle
RE
2018UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for November 2018
BU
2018UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Receives Highest Platinum Award for 2018 Taiwan Co..
PU
2018UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : China claims US broke WTO rules by banning chipmaker
AQ
2018China says U.S. controls on semiconductor firm break WTO rules
RE
2018Win Streak May End For Taiwan Stock Market
AQ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 152 B
EBIT 2018 6 876 M
Net income 2018 9 767 M
Debt 2018 3 551 M
Yield 2018 6,37%
P/E ratio 2018 13,03
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 136 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 12,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.4 418
INTEL CORPORATION1.73%216 516
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%177 664
BROADCOM INC-7.16%96 922
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.13%90 771
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.74%87 474
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.