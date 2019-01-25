Log in
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
United Microelectronics : China's Fujian Jinhua to file complaint to be taken off U.S. export control list

01/25/2019 | 12:46am EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd said on Friday it has notified the Unites States that it plans to file a complaint to be taken off the export control list, according to a statement on social media.

The firm added that it does not pose any security risk to the United States.

Earlier this month, the company said it had pleaded not guilty to U.S government charges that it stole trade secrets.

The U.S Justice Department had last year launched an indictment against Fujian Jinhua and United Microelectronics Corp, alleging they attempted to steal trade secrets from memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc.

The U.S. Commerce Department had put Fujian Jinhua on a list of entities that cannot buy components, software and technology goods from U.S. firms.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 6.86% 36.59 Delayed Quote.7.91%
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. --End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 152 B
EBIT 2018 7 074 M
Net income 2018 9 833 M
Debt 2018 3 581 M
Yield 2018 6,04%
P/E ratio 2018 13,81
P/E ratio 2019 14,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 144 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.4 645
INTEL CORPORATION2.15%218 798
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%185 075
BROADCOM INC1.27%104 880
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.05%91 722
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.23%91 067
