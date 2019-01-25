United Microelectronics : China's Fujian Jinhua to file complaint to be taken off U.S. export control list

The firm added that it does not pose any security risk to the United States.

Earlier this month, the company said it had pleaded not guilty to U.S government charges that it stole trade secrets.

The U.S Justice Department had last year launched an indictment against Fujian Jinhua and United Microelectronics Corp, alleging they attempted to steal trade secrets from memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc.

The U.S. Commerce Department had put Fujian Jinhua on a list of entities that cannot buy components, software and technology goods from U.S. firms.

