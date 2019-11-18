United Microelectronics : Faraday and UMC Collaborate to Launch a Complete Set of 22nm Fundamental IP

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced the availability of Faraday’s fundamental IP on UMC’s 22nm ultra-low-power (ULP) and ultra-low-leakage (ULL) processes. The silicon-proven 22ULP/ULL fundamental IP, including multi-Vt standard cell libraries, ECO libraries, IO libraries, PowerSlash™ kit, and memory compilers, offers significant power reduction for the next level of SoC design.

Faraday’s 22ULP/ULL fundamental IP is designed with enhanced routing, as well as optimal power, performance and area (PPA) to address low-power SoC requirements. Compared to 28nm capabilities, the 22nm cell library can reduce chip die area by 10% or decrease power consumption by more than 30% under the same performance rate.

In addition, the standard cell libraries can work under a wide voltage range from 0.6V to 1.0V and support always-on components in SoC with ultra-low leakage; the versatile IO libraries include generic IO, multi-Vt IO, RTC IO, OSC IO, and analog ESD IO; the memory compilers feature dual power rail function, multiple power-saving modes, and read/write assist function.

C.H. Chien, associate vice president of R&D at Faraday, said, “With our long-term collaboration with UMC and extensive ASIC experience, we are able to provide professional services for IP adoption on UMC’s process technologies. By leveraging UMC’s 22nm technology, our newly-launched logic library and memory compiler IP can facilitate customers to develop lower-power SoC targeted to IoT, AI, data communication, multimedia, and other emerging applications with cost advantages and faster time-to-market.”

T.H. Lin, director of IP Development and Design Support division at UMC, said, “SoC designers require energy-efficient solutions for diversified applications. With the availability of Faraday’s fundamental IP on our production-ready 22nm specialty process, customers now have access to comprehensive design support resources on our competitive 22nm platform that includes 22ULP and 22ULL options to target a wide variety of applications.”

For more information on Faraday’s 22nm IP list, please visit Faraday’s website at https://www.faraday-tech.com.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides mature and advanced IC production with a focus on Specialty Technologies to manufacture ICs for applications spanning every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive foundry solutions enable chip designers to leverage the company’s sophisticated technology and manufacturing, which include high volume 28nm High-K/Metal Gate technology, volume production 14nm FinFET, specialty process platforms specifically developed for 5G, IoT, and the automotive industry’s highest-rated AEC-Q100 Grade-0 manufacturing capabilities for the production of ICs found in vehicles. UMC’s 12 wafer fabs are strategically located throughout Asia and are able to produce more than 700,000 wafers per month. The company employs over 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the United States. UMC can be found on the web at http://www.umc.com.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

