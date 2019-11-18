Log in
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

(2303)
United Microelectronics : Faraday and UMC Collaborate to Launch a Complete Set of 22nm Fundamental IP

11/18/2019

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced the availability of Faraday’s fundamental IP on UMC’s 22nm ultra-low-power (ULP) and ultra-low-leakage (ULL) processes. The silicon-proven 22ULP/ULL fundamental IP, including multi-Vt standard cell libraries, ECO libraries, IO libraries, PowerSlash™ kit, and memory compilers, offers significant power reduction for the next level of SoC design.

Faraday’s 22ULP/ULL fundamental IP is designed with enhanced routing, as well as optimal power, performance and area (PPA) to address low-power SoC requirements. Compared to 28nm capabilities, the 22nm cell library can reduce chip die area by 10% or decrease power consumption by more than 30% under the same performance rate.

In addition, the standard cell libraries can work under a wide voltage range from 0.6V to 1.0V and support always-on components in SoC with ultra-low leakage; the versatile IO libraries include generic IO, multi-Vt IO, RTC IO, OSC IO, and analog ESD IO; the memory compilers feature dual power rail function, multiple power-saving modes, and read/write assist function.

C.H. Chien, associate vice president of R&D at Faraday, said, “With our long-term collaboration with UMC and extensive ASIC experience, we are able to provide professional services for IP adoption on UMC’s process technologies. By leveraging UMC’s 22nm technology, our newly-launched logic library and memory compiler IP can facilitate customers to develop lower-power SoC targeted to IoT, AI, data communication, multimedia, and other emerging applications with cost advantages and faster time-to-market.”

T.H. Lin, director of IP Development and Design Support division at UMC, said, “SoC designers require energy-efficient solutions for diversified applications. With the availability of Faraday’s fundamental IP on our production-ready 22nm specialty process, customers now have access to comprehensive design support resources on our competitive 22nm platform that includes 22ULP and 22ULL options to target a wide variety of applications.”

For more information on Faraday’s 22nm IP list, please visit Faraday’s website at https://www.faraday-tech.com.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides mature and advanced IC production with a focus on Specialty Technologies to manufacture ICs for applications spanning every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive foundry solutions enable chip designers to leverage the company’s sophisticated technology and manufacturing, which include high volume 28nm High-K/Metal Gate technology, volume production 14nm FinFET, specialty process platforms specifically developed for 5G, IoT, and the automotive industry’s highest-rated AEC-Q100 Grade-0 manufacturing capabilities for the production of ICs found in vehicles. UMC’s 12 wafer fabs are strategically located throughout Asia and are able to produce more than 700,000 wafers per month. The company employs over 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the United States. UMC can be found on the web at http://www.umc.com.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to synergies resulting from the acquisition of MIFS; expected benefits of acquisition to customers and UMC stakeholders; business strategies of UMC; the anticipated closing date of the acquisition; and anticipated manufacturing capabilities of USJC. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; risks relating to the integration process after acquisition; technological and development risks; and other risks as described in UMC’s filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F and Current Reports on Form 6-K. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and UMC undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
