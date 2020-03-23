United Microelectronics : Faraday's 28Gbps SerDes IP Now Available on UMC's 28HPC Process

Log in
03/23/2020 | 02:01am EDT

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, and Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that Faraday’s 28Gbps programmable SerDes PHY is now available on UMC’s 28HPC process technology. UMC’s 28HPC process stands out as an easy-to-adopt platform to realize high-speed interface designs; thus this 28nm 28G SerDes can significantly shorten chip design cycle times to more readily enable the infrastructure for 100G Ethernet, PCIe 4.0, 5G, and most xPON applications.

This CEI-25G-LR compliant SerDes solution comes with a programmable architecture that supports data rates of up to 25Gbps across long-reach channels. Additionally, it supports multiple protocol standards, including 25G/100G Ethernet, PCIe Gen1-4, and JESD204B/C. The IP is also the only 28G SerDes solution to support xPON applications in the industry.

Andrew Chao, associate vice president of R&D at Faraday, said, “28G SerDes PHY is the essential building block for modern industrial and networking systems. By leveraging UMC’s 28HPC technology, customers can receive superior system performance and cost-effective benefits, as well as comprehensive technical supports from both UMC and Faraday. We look forward to facilitating more development of wired and wireless communication systems for customers in the near future.”

T.H. Lin, director of IP Development and Design Support division at UMC said, “The success of Faraday's 28G SerDes PHY development enables customers designing into our competitive 28nm process to expand their opportunities in high-growth data communication applications. With UMC’s proven 28HPC process, substantial 28nm manufacturing capacity and rich design support resources, we have created a streamlined and robust path to volume production for chip designers adopting Faraday’s SerDes IP.”

For more information on Faraday's 28G SerDes PHY, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD on 8" & 12" wafers and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all wafer fabs. UMC operates 12 fabs that are located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance and benefits of UMC’s 28HPC technology; technical support from UMC and Faraday; additional development of communications systems for customers; and the ability of UMC and Faraday’s products and services to expand opportunities and volume production of customers. . These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including the Covid-19 virus outbreak, natural disasters, terrorist activity and armed conflict; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.


