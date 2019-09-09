United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for August 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2019.

Revenues for August 2019

Period 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) August 13,184,069 13,180,907 +3,162 +0.02% Jan.-Aug. 95,526,360 103,879,565 -8,353,205 -8.04%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

