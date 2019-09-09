Log in
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

(2303)
United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for August 2019

09/09/2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2019.

Revenues for August 2019

Period

2019

2018

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

13,184,069

13,180,907

+3,162

+0.02%

Jan.-Aug.

95,526,360

103,879,565

-8,353,205

-8.04%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
