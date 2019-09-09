United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for August 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2019.
Revenues for August 2019
|
Period
|
2019
|
2018
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
13,184,069
|
13,180,907
|
+3,162
|
+0.02%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
95,526,360
|
103,879,565
|
-8,353,205
|
-8.04%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
