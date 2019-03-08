United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for February 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”),
today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2019.
Revenues for February 2019
|
Period
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Y/Y Change
|
|
Y/Y (%)
|
February
|
|
10,461,743
|
|
11,909,283
|
|
-1,447,540
|
|
-12.15%
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
|
22,257,220
|
|
25,084,945
|
|
-2,827,725
|
|
-11.27%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for
percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005954/en/