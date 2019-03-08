United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for February 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2019.

Revenues for February 2019

Period 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) February 10,461,743 11,909,283 -1,447,540 -12.15% Jan.-Feb. 22,257,220 25,084,945 -2,827,725 -11.27%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

