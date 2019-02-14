Log in
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

(2303)
United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for January 2019

0
02/14/2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2019.

Revenues for January 2019

Period   2019   2018   Y/Y Change   Y/Y (%)
January   11,795,477   13,175,662   -1,380,185   -10.48%
Jan.-Jan.   11,795,477   13,175,662   -1,380,185   -10.48%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 148 B
EBIT 2019 3 566 M
Net income 2019 6 183 M
Finance 2019 26 246 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 26,97
P/E ratio 2020 14,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 138 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,4  TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.4 475
INTEL CORPORATION6.56%224 895
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 525
BROADCOM INC9.87%113 787
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.63%100 602
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.24%92 214
