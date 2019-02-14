United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for January 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”),
today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2019.
Revenues for January 2019
|
Period
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Y/Y Change
|
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
|
11,795,477
|
|
13,175,662
|
|
-1,380,185
|
|
-10.48%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
|
11,795,477
|
|
13,175,662
|
|
-1,380,185
|
|
-10.48%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for
percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005944/en/