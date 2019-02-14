United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for January 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2019.

Revenues for January 2019

Period 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 11,795,477 13,175,662 -1,380,185 -10.48% Jan.-Jan. 11,795,477 13,175,662 -1,380,185 -10.48%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

