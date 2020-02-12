United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for January 2020

Log in
02/12/2020 | 05:34am EST

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2020.

Revenues for January 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

January

14,091,018

11,795,477

+2,295,541

+19.46%

Jan.-Jan.

14,091,018

11,795,477

+2,295,541

+19.46%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
