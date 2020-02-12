United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for January 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2020.

Revenues for January 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 14,091,018 11,795,477 +2,295,541 +19.46% Jan.-Jan. 14,091,018 11,795,477 +2,295,541 +19.46%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

