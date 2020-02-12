United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for January 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2020.
Revenues for January 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
14,091,018
|
11,795,477
|
+2,295,541
|
+19.46%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
14,091,018
|
11,795,477
|
+2,295,541
|
+19.46%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
