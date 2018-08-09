Log in
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. (2303)
United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for July 2018

08/09/2018

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2018.

Revenues for July 2018

Period     2018     2017     Y/Y Change     Y/Y (%)
July     14,349,944     12,788,087     +1,561,857     +12.21%
Jan.-July     90,698,658     87,743,918     +2,954,740     +3.37%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 155 B
EBIT 2018 7 384 M
Net income 2018 10 909 M
Debt 2018 4 715 M
Yield 2018 4,07%
P/E ratio 2018 19,51
P/E ratio 2019 18,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 225 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Shi Wang General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President
Chi Tung Liu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chiung Lang Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.7 340
INTEL CORPORATION8.23%227 322
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 799
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.55%154 196
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.84%109 965
BROADCOM INC-14.57%93 653
