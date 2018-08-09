United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for July 2018

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2018.

Revenues for July 2018 Period 2018 2017 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 14,349,944 12,788,087 +1,561,857 +12.21% Jan.-July 90,698,658 87,743,918 +2,954,740 +3.37%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

