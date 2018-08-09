United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for July 2018

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”),
today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2018.
|
Revenues for July 2018
|
|
Period
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Y/Y Change
|
|
|
Y/Y (%)
|
|
July
|
|
|
14,349,944
|
|
|
12,788,087
|
|
|
+1,561,857
|
|
|
+12.21%
|
|
Jan.-July
|
|
|
90,698,658
|
|
|
87,743,918
|
|
|
+2,954,740
|
|
|
+3.37%
|
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for
percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
