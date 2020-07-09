Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  United Microelectronics Corporation    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 07/08
16.65 TWD   +0.30%
02:08aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for June 2020
BU
06/29UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Meeting Minutes
PU
06/24UMC : Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments
BU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:08am EDT

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2020.

Revenues for June 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

June

14,581,494

11,706,642

+2,874,852

+24.56%

Jan.-June

86,654,107

68,614,143

+18,039,964

+26.29%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CO
02:08aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for June 2020
BU
06/29UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Meeting Minutes
PU
06/24UMC : Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments
BU
06/13UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Taiwan's UMC faces NT$100 million fine in espionage ca..
AQ
06/12UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC to Appeal the Court Decision on the Micron Case
PU
06/10UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Shareholders Approve NT$0.75 Cash Dividend at Annu..
PU
06/08UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for May 2020
BU
06/03UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC 3Q 2002 Financial Results
PU
05/08UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for April 2020
BU
04/28UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Files Form 20-F for 2019 with US Securities and Ex..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 168 B 5 716 M 5 716 M
Net income 2020 12 948 M 440 M 440 M
Net cash 2020 41 859 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 5,15%
Capitalization 202 B 6 859 M 6 869 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 16,10 TWD
Last Close Price 16,65 TWD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Jason Wang President, General Manager & Director
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Chiung Lang Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION1.22%6 859
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.02%297 732
INTEL CORPORATION-2.57%246 885
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.67%242 898
BROADCOM INC.1.12%125 932
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.76%118 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group