United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for September 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2019.
Revenues for September 2019
|
Period
|
2019
|
2018
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
10,826,223
|
11,855,805
|
-1,029,582
|
-8.68%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
106,352,583
|
115,735,370
|
-9,382,787
|
-8.11%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
