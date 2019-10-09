United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for September 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2019.

Revenues for September 2019

Period 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) September 10,826,223 11,855,805 -1,029,582 -8.68% Jan.-Sep. 106,352,583 115,735,370 -9,382,787 -8.11%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008006019/en/