UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

(2303)
United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for September 2019

10/09/2019 | 02:02am EDT

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2019.

Revenues for September 2019

Period

2019

2018

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

September

10,826,223

11,855,805

-1,029,582

-8.68%

Jan.-Sep.

106,352,583

115,735,370

-9,382,787

-8.11%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
