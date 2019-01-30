United Natural Foods, Inc. : Files Lawsuit Against Goldman Sachs and Related Parties

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI” or the “Company”), North
America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of
products to a diverse and expansive customer base, today filed a
multi-count lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York
against Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Goldman Sachs”
or the “Bank”) to recover damages and recoup what UNFI believes are the
Bank’s ill-gotten gains stemming from its improper conduct during the
period in which it advised UNFI on the $2.9 billion acquisition of
SUPERVALU INC (“SUPERVALU”).
Named defendants in UNFI’s complaint include Goldman Sachs and its
principal executive overseeing the SUPERVALU transaction engagement, as
well as Bank of America, N.A. (“Bank of America”) and Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated. UNFI filed similar claims
separately against U.S. Bank for its collusive action, led by Goldman
Sachs, in these matters.
UNFI’s complaint clearly lays out how Goldman Sachs used its market
power and influence to exploit the Company as part of a concerted effort
to maximize the Bank’s profits. UNFI entrusted Goldman Sachs to provide
a full range of transaction advisory services and to arrange a
multi-billion-dollar loan (the “Term Loan”) for the acquisition of
SUPERVALU. While positioning itself as UNFI’s trusted advisor on the one
hand and its counter-party lender on the other, Goldman Sachs
consolidated its command over all aspects of the transaction in order to
extract millions in unjustifiable interest, fees, and other damages
suffered by the Company and its shareholders.
"We feel we have an obligation to hold Goldman Sachs and others
accountable for the ways in which they materially harmed UNFI and its
shareholders in arranging the financing and managing related activities
for our acquisition of SUPERVALU,” said Steve Spinner, UNFI's Chief
Executive Officer and Chairman. “We expected our extremely well-paid
transaction advisors to provide ethical counsel and unbiased support
around this landmark acquisition—not leverage their positions to pursue
larger profits for themselves and other clients at our expense and
ongoing damage. UNFI is completely committed to the SUPERVALU
combination and firmly believes in its many benefits and synergies, as
we have repeatedly exhibited, but we are also determined to pursue our
claims against the defendants for their unlawful acts surrounding the
deal.”
Jill Sutton, UNFI’s Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel added: “We
believe a review of the case’s details and facts shows that when the
defendants had to choose between UNFI’s best interests and their own
profits, they opted to put their financial motives first. They sought to
do this while blatantly breaching their agreements and, on information
and belief, manipulating UNFI’s lending group in the process, which came
to maintain interests that diverge from our interests. Rather than
respect its contractual obligations and the law, we believe Goldman
Sachs played by its own set of rules both when dealing with us and CDS
market participants, for its own benefit.”
UNFI’s complaint breaks the Defendants’ misconduct into four main counts:
-
Misappropriating $40.5 Million
UNFI asserts that the
Defendants are liable for breach of contract for egregiously
misappropriating $40.5 million in Term Loan-related Marketing Period
Fees that Goldman Sachs withheld from the funding it was obligated to
provide and paid itself despite not being entitled to do so. Without
legal justification and any formal communication or invoicing, Goldman
Sachs directed (and both Bank of America and U.S. Bank sanctioned) the
withholding of the money from the Term Loan it committed to provide
UNFI at the deal’s closing. Yet the plain terms of the parties’
contract make clear that the Defendants had no basis to seek this
extra fee because they had a full opportunity to market the Term Loan
at issue.
-
Misappropriating $11.4 Million
UNFI asserts that the
Defendants are liable for breach of contract for withholding $11.4
million in Advisory Fees from the Company’s Term Loan. Goldman Sachs
withheld these fees from the Term Loan—over UNFI’s objection—despite
no contractual authority to do so and without regard for the fact that
the Bank was already in breach of its contract for its mishandling of
financing structure fees. Two million of the $11.4 million seized by
Goldman Sachs was a blatant misappropriation because the Bank had
previously discounted its fees by that amount, but withheld these
funds as well.
-
Dealing with UNFI in Bad Faith and Unfairly in Excess of an
Additional $140 Million
UNFI asserts that the Defendants
breached their duty to act in good faith when they forced the Company
to increase the cost of financing, damaging UNFI by $140 Million
(present value). The Defendants were focused on maximizing their own
profits, while failing to make good faith efforts to syndicate the
Term Loan prior to the closing of the SUPERVALU acquisition. UNFI’s
complaint includes additional examples of how the Defendants breached
their duties.
-
Committing Fraud Against UNFI and Manipulating the $470 Million
Market for SUPERVALU CDS with Sizable Damages at Trial Estimated
UNFI
asserts that the Defendants made material misrepresentations and
omissions of fact to induce the Company to accept their demand that
SUPERVALU be added as a co-borrower on the Term Loan. They told UNFI
that the impact would be minimal. But the truth is that the effect of
adding SUPERVALU as a co-borrower caused significant harm to UNFI
because—unbeknownst to the Company but well-known to Goldman Sachs—the
change was part of an unlawful quid pro quo between the Bank
and credit default swap (CDS) holders to solidify their participation
in the Term Loan. The co-borrower adjustment spurred an artificial and
significant spike in the value of CDS protection contracts held by the
Bank’s hedge fund clients.
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and Coburn & Greenbaum PLLC are
representing UNFI as external legal counsel.
