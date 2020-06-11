Log in
United Natural Foods, Inc.    UNFI

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
United Natural Foods : to Participate in Oppenheimer's 20th Annual Consumer Conference

06/11/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will participate in next week's Oppenheimer Consumer Conference.  UNFI's President and Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Testa, and Chief Financial Officer, John Howard, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on June 16, 2020.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.unfi.com via the "Events and Presentations" link.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

Investor Contact
Steve Bloomquist
952-828-4144
steve.j.bloomquist@unfi.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-natural-foods-to-participate-in-oppenheimers-20th-annual-consumer-conference-301074690.html

SOURCE United Natural Foods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
