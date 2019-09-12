Log in
United Natural Foods : to Release Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on October 1, 2019

0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, ended August 3, 2019, after market close on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.  Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 7151199.  An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com.  An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers.  By providing this broader selection, differentiated assortment of services and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Combined with SUPERVALU, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America with expected annual sales of over $21 billion. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

Investor Contact
Steve Bloomquist
952-828-4144
steve.j.bloomquist@unfi.com

Media Contact
Jeff Swanson
952-903-1645
jeffrey.s.swanson@unfi.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-natural-foods-to-release-fiscal-2019-fourth-quarter-results-on-october-1-2019-300916729.html

SOURCE United Natural Foods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
