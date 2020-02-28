Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Natural Foods, Inc.    UNFI

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Natural Foods : to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on March 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:31am EST

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended February 1, 2020, prior to market open on Wednesday March 11, 2020.  Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 2779218.  An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com.  An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers.  By providing this broader selection, differentiated assortment of services and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Combined with SUPERVALU, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.  To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

Investor Contact
Steve Bloomquist
952-828-4144
steve.j.bloomquist@unfi.com

Media Contact
Jeff Swanson
952-903-1645
jeffrey.s.swanson@unfi.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-natural-foods-to-release-fiscal-2020-second-quarter-results-on-march-11-2020-301012906.html

SOURCE United Natural Foods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
08:31aUNITED NATURAL FOODS : to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on March 11..
PR
02/07UNITED NATURAL FOODS : UNFI Announces Senior Management Team Changes; John Howar..
AQ
02/07UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
02/06UNITED NATURAL FOODS : UNFI Announces Senior Management Team Changes
PR
02/05UNITED NATURAL FOODS : UNFI Announces 2019 Report on Social and Environmental Re..
AQ
01/30UNITED NATURAL FOODS : UNFI Announces 2019 Report on Social and Environmental Re..
PR
01/06UNITED NATURAL FOODS : to Participate at ICR Conference
PR
2019UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
2019UNITED NATURAL FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2019UNITED NATURAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group