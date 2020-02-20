Log in
United Overseas Bank Limited UOBH SG1M31001969

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(UOBH)
United Overseas Bank : 2019 Net Profit Rose

02/20/2020 | 07:39pm EST

By Yi Wei Wong

United Overseas Bank's 2019 net profit rose 8%, supported by income growth from all income segments, it said Friday.

Net profit was 4.34 billion Singapore dollars (US$3.1 billion) compared with S$4.01 billion the previous year, the company said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

The lender had total income of S$10.03 billion compared with S$9.12 billion.

During the year, United Overseas Bank's net interest income rose 6% to S$6.56 billion, led by growth in wealth management and credit cards. Other non-interest income jumped 54% to S$1.44 billion, led by trading and investment income.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 104 M
EBIT 2019 5 658 M
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,15x
Capitalization 43 160 M
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,35  SGD
Last Close Price 25,87  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED-2.30%31 164
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.70%431 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.42%306 791
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 226
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.67%211 835
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.66%194 690
