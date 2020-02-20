United Overseas Bank : 2019 Net Profit Rose

By Yi Wei Wong



United Overseas Bank's 2019 net profit rose 8%, supported by income growth from all income segments, it said Friday.

Net profit was 4.34 billion Singapore dollars (US$3.1 billion) compared with S$4.01 billion the previous year, the company said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

The lender had total income of S$10.03 billion compared with S$9.12 billion.

During the year, United Overseas Bank's net interest income rose 6% to S$6.56 billion, led by growth in wealth management and credit cards. Other non-interest income jumped 54% to S$1.44 billion, led by trading and investment income.

