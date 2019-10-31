Log in
United Overseas Bank Limited UOBH SG1M31001969

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(UOBH)
United Overseas Bank : 3Q Net Profit Rose 8% on Year

10/31/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

By Justina Lee

United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s (U11.SG) third-quarter net profit after tax rose 8% on year, helped by gains in interest income, higher loans and commission income.

Net profit after tax was 1.12 billion Singapore dollars (US$823.4 million), the Singapore lender said in a regulatory filing Friday.

Net interest income grew 5% on year to S$1.69 billion, but its net interest margin declined to 1.77% from 1.81% a year ago, the bank said.

Net fee and commission income rose 14% on year to S$551 million, mainly on fees from credit cards, loans and wealth management.

UOB's ratio of non-performing loans, also known as bad loans, fell to 1.5% in the third quarter compared with 1.6% a year earlier, it said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 9 955 M
EBIT 2019 5 504 M
Net income 2019 4 268 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,30x
Capitalization 44 759 M
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 28,90  SGD
Last Close Price 26,83  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED8.71%32 574
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.80%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.90%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.15%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%200 996
