United Overseas Bank : 3Q Net Profit Rose 8% on Year

By Justina Lee



United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s (U11.SG) third-quarter net profit after tax rose 8% on year, helped by gains in interest income, higher loans and commission income.

Net profit after tax was 1.12 billion Singapore dollars (US$823.4 million), the Singapore lender said in a regulatory filing Friday.

Net interest income grew 5% on year to S$1.69 billion, but its net interest margin declined to 1.77% from 1.81% a year ago, the bank said.

Net fee and commission income rose 14% on year to S$551 million, mainly on fees from credit cards, loans and wealth management.

UOB's ratio of non-performing loans, also known as bad loans, fell to 1.5% in the third quarter compared with 1.6% a year earlier, it said.

