United Overseas Bank : Banks 1Q Net Down 19%

By P.R. Venkat



United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit fell 19% as the bank set aside additional money toward impairment charges following possible deteriorating economic conditions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the first three months of the year fell to 855 million Singapore dollars (US$604.20 million), the bank said Wednesday.

Revenue during the period was marginally down to S$2.41 billion as the low interest rate environment and slowing business momentum during the end of March hurt its business.

For the quarter, the bank set aside S$546 million toward impairment charges as it weighed the economic and financial impact the pandemic will have on businesses worldwide.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com