MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  United Overseas Bank Limited

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(U11)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Overseas Bank : Singapore's United Overseas Bank first quarter net profit falls 19%

05/05/2020 | 07:28pm EDT
The United Overseas Bank (UOB) Plaza building is pictured in the central business district in Singapore

Singapore's United Overseas Bank reported a smaller-than-expected 19% drop in first-quarter net profit, but it increased impairment charges in a worsening macro economic environment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Net profit at Singapore's third-largest listed lender dropped to S$855 million ($604.1 million) in the three months to March 31 from S$1.05 billion a year earlier, compared with an average estimate of S$739.3 million from three analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 9 965 M
EBIT 2020 5 329 M
Net income 2020 3 437 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,59%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,27x
Capitalization 33 926 M
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,15  SGD
Last Close Price 20,34  SGD
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED2.47%23 971
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
