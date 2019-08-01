Log in
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

(UOBH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Overseas Bank : 2Q Net Profit Rose 8% on Year

0
08/01/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

By Martin Mou

United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s (U11.SG) net profit rose above expectations in the second quarter, led by gains in interest income, fees and commissions, and higher loans.

Net profit in the June quarter was 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$849.5 million) compared with S$1.08 billion in the same period last year, the Singapore lender said in a regulatory filing Friday.

The bank was expected to post an on-year drop in quarterly net profit to S$1.04 billion, according to FactSet.

Compared with the first quarter, the bank said its earnings increased 11%.

Net interest income grew 7% on year to S$1.65 billion, driven by net on-year growth of 10% in customer loans. But its net interest margin declined to 1.81% from 1.83% a year ago, the bank said.

Net fee and commission income rose 6% on year to S$527 million, mainly on fees from credit card, loans and wealth management. Total income in the quarter climbed 10% on year to S$2.58 billion.

United Overseas' ratio of non-performing loans, also known as bad loans, fell to 1.5% in the second quarter compared with 1.7% last year, it said.

Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong said the bank's balance sheet remains healthy and asset quality is still sound as the company continues to grow its franchise selectively.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 9 850 M
EBIT 2019 5 528 M
Net income 2019 4 218 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 43 841 M
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 29,38  SGD
Last Close Price 26,28  SGD
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD6.48%32 168
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.41%376 246
BANK OF AMERICA25.37%285 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%279 657
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 952
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%196 711
