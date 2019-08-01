United Overseas Bank : 2Q Net Profit Rose 8% on Year

By Martin Mou

United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s (U11.SG) net profit rose above expectations in the second quarter, led by gains in interest income, fees and commissions, and higher loans.

Net profit in the June quarter was 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$849.5 million) compared with S$1.08 billion in the same period last year, the Singapore lender said in a regulatory filing Friday.

The bank was expected to post an on-year drop in quarterly net profit to S$1.04 billion, according to FactSet.

Compared with the first quarter, the bank said its earnings increased 11%.

Net interest income grew 7% on year to S$1.65 billion, driven by net on-year growth of 10% in customer loans. But its net interest margin declined to 1.81% from 1.83% a year ago, the bank said.

Net fee and commission income rose 6% on year to S$527 million, mainly on fees from credit card, loans and wealth management. Total income in the quarter climbed 10% on year to S$2.58 billion.

United Overseas' ratio of non-performing loans, also known as bad loans, fell to 1.5% in the second quarter compared with 1.7% last year, it said.

Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong said the bank's balance sheet remains healthy and asset quality is still sound as the company continues to grow its franchise selectively.

