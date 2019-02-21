United Overseas Bank : 4Q Net Profit Up 7.1% on Year

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--United Overseas Bank Ltd. (U11.SG) Friday reported a 7.1% year-over-year increase in its net profit in the fourth quarter as loans grew.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 916 million Singapore dollars (US$677 million), compared with S$855 million in the same period of the previous year, the bank said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Net interest income in the quarter rose 10% on year to S$1.61 billion, though fees and commission income was 8% lower at S$467 million, it said.

Net interest margin edged lower to 1.80% from 1.81% in the fourth quarter of the previous year, but loans to customers grew to S$258.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 11% higher than at the end of the previous year.

The ratio of non-performing loans improved to 1.5% from 1.8% in the previous year, it said.

