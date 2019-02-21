Log in
United Overseas Bank Ltd

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

(UOBH)
United Overseas Bank : 4Q Net Profit Up 7.1% on Year

0
02/21/2019 | 07:50pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--United Overseas Bank Ltd. (U11.SG) Friday reported a 7.1% year-over-year increase in its net profit in the fourth quarter as loans grew.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 916 million Singapore dollars (US$677 million), compared with S$855 million in the same period of the previous year, the bank said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Net interest income in the quarter rose 10% on year to S$1.61 billion, though fees and commission income was 8% lower at S$467 million, it said.

Net interest margin edged lower to 1.80% from 1.81% in the fourth quarter of the previous year, but loans to customers grew to S$258.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 11% higher than at the end of the previous year.

The ratio of non-performing loans improved to 1.5% from 1.8% in the previous year, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 9 409 M
EBIT 2018 5 379 M
Net income 2018 4 054 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,58%
P/E ratio 2018 10,82
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,28x
Capitalization 43 660 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,5  SGD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD5.27%32 285
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.27%351 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%290 157
BANK OF AMERICA18.22%284 374
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 156
WELLS FARGO8.09%234 468
