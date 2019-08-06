Log in
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

(UOBH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Overseas Bank : Infographic - Helping SMEs to compete more effectively in the digital economy (Google My Business)

0
08/06/2019 | 12:20am EDT

Helping SMEs to compete more eectively

in the digital economy

UOB and Google are planning to make it easier for SMEs to sign up for Google My Business, a free tool

that enables businesses to build their online proﬁle to be found online easily and to attract more customers.

SMEs will be able to register for Google My Business through UOB in just a few simple steps.

1STEP

Sign up for

Google My Business

Visit UOB's website

or

Visit one of

UOB's branches

or

Speak with a UOB relationship manager

2STEP

Provide your

company information

Through

MyInfo Business

or

In person

3STEP

Receive a Google veriﬁcation code

Via SMS

or

888At the branch

or

From relationship manager

4STEP

Activate

Google My Business

Visit Google's portal to complete the process

You are now ready to use

Google My Business

Disclaimer

UOB - United Overseas Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 04:14:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 9 952 M
EBIT 2019 5 570 M
Net income 2019 4 277 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,14x
Capitalization 43 223 M
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 29,04  SGD
Last Close Price 25,91  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD4.98%31 515
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.24%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
Categories
