United Overseas Bank : Infographic - Helping SMEs to compete more effectively in the digital economy (Google My Business)
08/06/2019 | 12:20am EDT
Helping SMEs to compete more eectively
in the digital economy
UOB and Google are planning to make it easier for SMEs to sign up for Google My Business, a free tool
that enables businesses to build their online proﬁle to be found online easily and to attract more customers.
SMEs will be able to register for Google My Business through UOB in just a few simple steps.
1STEP
Sign up for
Google My Business
Visit UOB's website
or
Visit one of
UOB's branches
or
Speak with a UOB relationship manager
2STEP
Provide your
company information
Through
MyInfo Business
or
In person
3STEP
Receive a Google veriﬁcation code
Via SMS
or
888 At the branch
or
From relationship manager
4STEP
Activate
Google My Business
Visit Google's portal to complete the process
You are now ready to use
Google My Business
UOB - United Overseas Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019
