UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

(UOBH)
United Overseas Bank : UOB Group 1H19/2Q19 - Group Financial Report

08/01/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

To: All Shareholders

The Board of Directors of United Overseas Bank Limited wishes to make the following announcement:

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half/Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2019

Details of the financial results are in the accompanying Group Financial Report.

Dividends and Distributions for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2019

Ordinary share dividend

An interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 55 cents (2Q18: 50 cents) per ordinary share has been declared in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid in cash on 27 August 2019. The UOB scrip dividend scheme will be suspended.

Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Bank will be closed on 19 August 2019, for determing shareholders' entitlements to the interim dividend. Registrable transfers received by the Bank's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 pm on 16 August 2019 will be registered for the interim dividend. In respect of ordinary shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), entitlements to the interim dividend will be computed based on the shareholdings position after settlement of all trades on 16 August 2019 ("Record Date"). The interim dividend will be paid by the Bank to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.

Distributions on perpetual capital securities

On 23 April 2019, a semi-annual distribution at an annual rate of 3.875% totalling US$13 million was paid on the Bank's US$650 million 3.875% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities for the period from 19 October 2018 up to, but excluding 19 April 2019.

On 21 May 2019, a semi-annual distribution at an annual rate of 4.00% totalling S$15 million was paid on the Bank's S$750 million 4.00% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities for the period from 18 November 2018 up to, but excluding 18 May 2019.

On 21 May 2019, a semi-annual distribution at an annual rate of 4.75% totalling S$12 million was paid on the Bank's S$500 million 4.75% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities for the period from 19 November 2018 up to, but excluding 19 May 2019.

Interested Person Transactions

The Bank has not obtained a general mandate from shareholders for Interested Person Transactions.

Page 1 of 2

Confirmation by Directors

The Board of Directors hereby confirms that, to the best of its knowledge, nothing has come to its attention which may render the unaudited financial results of the Group for the first half/second quarter ended 30 June 2019 to be false or misleading in any material aspect.

Undertakings from Directors and Executive Officers

The Bank has procured undertakings in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 of the Listing Manual from all its directors and executive officers pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

Ms Joyce Sia

Secretary

Dated this 2nd day of August 2019

The results are also available at www.UOBgroup.com

Page 2 of 2

Group Financial Report

For the First Half/Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019

United Overseas Bank Limited Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Contents

Page

  • 2 Financial Highlights

  • 4 Performance Review

  • 6 Net Interest Income

  • 8 Non-Interest Income

  • 9 Operating Expenses

  • 10 Allowances for Credit and Other Losses

  • 11 Customer Loans

  • 12 Non-Performing Assets

  • 14 Customer Deposits

  • 14 Debts Issued

  • 15 Shareholders' Equity

  • 15 Changes in Issued Shares of the Bank

  • 16 Performance by Business Segment

  • 20 Performance by Geographical Segment

  • 23 Capital Adequacy and Leverage Ratios

Appendix

  • 1 Consolidated Income Statement

  • 2 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

  • 3 Consolidated Balance Sheet

  • 4 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

  • 5 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

  • 6 Balance Sheet of the Bank

  • 7 Statement of Changes in Equity of the Bank

Notes

  • 1 The financial statements are presented in Singapore Dollars.

  • 2 Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current period's presentation.

  • 3 Certain figures in this report may not add up to the respective totals due to rounding.

  • 4 Amounts less than $500,000 in absolute term are shown as "0".

  • 5 Non-impaired assets refer to Stage 1 and Stage 2 assets under SFRS(I) 9.

  • 6 Impaired assets refer to Stage 3 and purchased or originated credit-impaired assets under SFRS(I) 9.

Abbrevation "1H19" and "1H18" denote first half of 2019 and 2018 respectively. "1Q19" denotes first quarter of 2019.

"2Q19" and "2Q18" denote second quarter of 2019 and 2018 respectively. "NM" denotes not meaningful.

"NA" denotes not applicable.

Page 1

Financial Highlights

1H19

1H18

+/(-)

2Q19

2Q18

+/(-)

1Q19

+/(-)

%

%

%

Selected income statement items ($m)

Net interest income

3,241

3,012

8

1,653

1,542

7

1,587

4

Net fee and commission income

1,005

1,015

(1)

527

498

6

479

10

Other non-interest income

743

546

36

403

302

33

340

18

Total income

4,989

4,573

9

2,583

2,342

10

2,406

7

Less: Operating expenses

2,203

2,009

10

1,129

1,022

11

1,073

5

Operating profit

2,787

2,564

9

1,453

1,320

10

1,333

9

Less: Allowances for credit and other losses

144

170

(15)

51

90

(44)

93

(45)

Add: Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

17

81

(79)

(0)

52

(>100)

17

(>100)

Net profit before tax

2,660

2,476

7

1,403

1,282

9

1,257

12

Less: Tax and non-controlling interests

440

421

5

235

205

14

205

14

Net profit after tax 1

2,219

2,055

8

1,168

1,077

8

1,052

11

Selected balance sheet items ($m)

Net customer loans

269,820

246,392

10

269,820

246,392

10

266,515

1

Customer deposits

304,792

287,515

6

304,792

287,515

6

307,701

(1)

Total assets

406,382

384,263

6

406,382

384,263

6

400,467

1

Shareholders' equity 1

39,033

37,660

4

39,033

37,660

4

38,989

0

Key financial ratios (%)

Net interest margin 2

1.80

1.83

1.81

1.83

1.79

Non-interest income/Total income

35.0

34.1

36.0

34.2

34.0

Cost/Income ratio

44.1

43.9

43.7

43.6

44.6

Overseas profit before tax contribution

39.1

41.5

37.5

40.0

40.9

Credit costs on loans (bp) 2

Non-impaired

1

1

(3)

3

6

Impaired

12

11

11

11

13

Total

13

12

8

13

19

NPL ratio 3

1.5

1.7

1.5

1.7

1.5

Notes:

  • 1 Relate to amount attributable to equity holders of the Bank.

  • 2 Computed on an annualised basis.

  • 3 Refer to non-performing loans as a percentage of gross customer loans.

Page 2

Disclaimer

UOB - United Overseas Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 23:24:00 UTC
