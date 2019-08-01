United Overseas Bank : UOB Group 1H19/2Q19 - Group Financial Report

To: All Shareholders
The Board of Directors of United Overseas Bank Limited wishes to make the following announcement:
Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half/Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2019
Details of the financial results are in the accompanying Group Financial Report.
Dividends and Distributions for the Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2019
Ordinary share dividend
An interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 55 cents (2Q18: 50 cents) per ordinary share has been declared in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid in cash on 27 August 2019. The UOB scrip dividend scheme will be suspended.
Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Bank will be closed on 19 August 2019, for determing shareholders' entitlements to the interim dividend. Registrable transfers received by the Bank's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 pm on 16 August 2019 will be registered for the interim dividend. In respect of ordinary shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), entitlements to the interim dividend will be computed based on the shareholdings position after settlement of all trades on 16 August 2019 ("Record Date"). The interim dividend will be paid by the Bank to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.
Distributions on perpetual capital securities
On 23 April 2019, a semi-annual distribution at an annual rate of 3.875% totalling US$13 million was paid on the Bank's US$650 million 3.875% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities for the period from 19 October 2018 up to, but excluding 19 April 2019.
On 21 May 2019, a semi-annual distribution at an annual rate of 4.00% totalling S$15 million was paid on the Bank's S$750 million 4.00% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities for the period from 18 November 2018 up to, but excluding 18 May 2019.
On 21 May 2019, a semi-annual distribution at an annual rate of 4.75% totalling S$12 million was paid on the Bank's S$500 million 4.75% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities for the period from 19 November 2018 up to, but excluding 19 May 2019.
Interested Person Transactions
The Bank has not obtained a general mandate from shareholders for Interested Person Transactions.
Confirmation by Directors
The Board of Directors hereby confirms that, to the best of its knowledge, nothing has come to its attention which may render the unaudited financial results of the Group for the first half/second quarter ended 30 June 2019 to be false or misleading in any material aspect.
Undertakings from Directors and Executive Officers
The Bank has procured undertakings in the form set out in Appendix 7.7 of the Listing Manual from all its directors and executive officers pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Ms Joyce Sia
Secretary
Dated this 2nd day of August 2019
The results are also available at www.UOBgroup.com
Group Financial Report
For the First Half/Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019
United Overseas Bank Limited Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
Page
2 Financial Highlights
4 Performance Review
6 Net Interest Income
8 Non-Interest Income
9 Operating Expenses
10 Allowances for Credit and Other Losses
11 Customer Loans
12 Non-Performing Assets
14 Customer Deposits
14 Debts Issued
15 Shareholders' Equity
15 Changes in Issued Shares of the Bank
16 Performance by Business Segment
20 Performance by Geographical Segment
23 Capital Adequacy and Leverage Ratios
Appendix
1 Consolidated Income Statement
2 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
3 Consolidated Balance Sheet
4 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
5 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
6 Balance Sheet of the Bank
7 Statement of Changes in Equity of the Bank
Notes
1 The financial statements are presented in Singapore Dollars.
2 Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current period's presentation.
-
3 Certain figures in this report may not add up to the respective totals due to rounding.
4 Amounts less than $500,000 in absolute term are shown as "0".
5 Non-impaired assets refer to Stage 1 and Stage 2 assets under SFRS(I) 9.
6 Impaired assets refer to Stage 3 and purchased or originated credit-impaired assets under SFRS(I) 9.
Abbrevation "1H19" and "1H18" denote first half of 2019 and 2018 respectively. "1Q19" denotes first quarter of 2019.
"2Q19" and "2Q18" denote second quarter of 2019 and 2018 respectively. "NM" denotes not meaningful.
"NA" denotes not applicable.
Financial Highlights
1H19
1H18
+/(-)
2Q19
2Q18
+/(-)
1Q19
+/(-)
%
%
%
Selected income statement items ($m)
Net interest income
3,241
3,012
8
1,653
1,542
7
1,587
4
Net fee and commission income
1,005
1,015
(1)
527
498
6
479
10
Other non-interest income
743
546
36
403
302
33
340
18
Total income
4,989
4,573
9
2,583
2,342
10
2,406
7
Less: Operating expenses
2,203
2,009
10
1,129
1,022
11
1,073
5
Operating profit
2,787
2,564
9
1,453
1,320
10
1,333
9
Less: Allowances for credit and other losses
144
170
(15)
51
90
(44)
93
(45)
Add: Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
17
81
(79)
(0)
52
(>100)
17
(>100)
Net profit before tax
2,660
2,476
7
1,403
1,282
9
1,257
12
Less: Tax and non-controlling interests
440
421
5
235
205
14
205
14
Net profit after tax 1
2,219
2,055
8
1,168
1,077
8
1,052
11
Selected balance sheet items ($m)
Net customer loans
269,820
246,392
10
269,820
246,392
10
266,515
1
Customer deposits
304,792
287,515
6
304,792
287,515
6
307,701
(1)
Total assets
406,382
384,263
6
406,382
384,263
6
400,467
1
Shareholders' equity 1
39,033
37,660
4
39,033
37,660
4
38,989
0
Key financial ratios (%)
Net interest margin 2
1.80
1.83
1.81
1.83
1.79
Non-interest income/Total income
35.0
34.1
36.0
34.2
34.0
Cost/Income ratio
44.1
43.9
43.7
43.6
44.6
Overseas profit before tax contribution
39.1
41.5
37.5
40.0
40.9
Credit costs on loans (bp) 2
Non-impaired
1
1
(3)
3
6
Impaired
12
11
11
11
13
Total
13
12
8
13
19
NPL ratio 3
1.5
1.7
1.5
1.7
1.5
Notes:
1 Relate to amount attributable to equity holders of the Bank.
2 Computed on an annualised basis.
3 Refer to non-performing loans as a percentage of gross customer loans.
Page 2