UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
Alphabet's Google says to commit $10 billion to India

07/13/2020 | 05:12am EDT
A woman walks past the logo of Google during an event in New Delhi

Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday said it will spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a growth market.

"This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during the annual 'Google for India' event.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 923 M - -
Net income 2020 4 929 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 99 211 M 99 211 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 108,38 $
Last Close Price 115,07 $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.70%99 211
DEUTSCHE POST AG-0.03%47 448
FEDEX CORPORATION4.88%41 432
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-0.56%12 911
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.50.61%11 021
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.43.49%9 504
