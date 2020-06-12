EU state aid regulators to ease bailout rules for small firms, startups

Log in
United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
06/12/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

By Foo Yun Chee

EU competition regulators plan to loosen the bloc's state aid rules to make it easier for private investors to team up with EU governments to bail out virus-hit start-ups and small companies, and also to allow aid to firms struggling even before the pandemic.

The European Commission said on Friday it would amend its rules to allow private investors to help recapitalise start-ups and small companies, including those in which the state holds a stake.

It said incentives would be provided to private investors to encourage them to take part and to lighten the burden on state coffers.

A separate change would allow state aid offered to small companies that were hit by the coronavirus to be granted also to those that were in trouble before the virus hit.

"This amendment will effectively increase the possibilities to support start-up companies, especially innovative ones which may be loss-making in their high-growth phase, which are crucial for the economic recovery of the Union," the Commission said.

It is now seeking feedback from the 27 EU countries before it decides on a final draft.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Peter Graff)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 049 M - -
Net income 2020 4 939 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 3,94%
Capitalization 86 623 M 86 623 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 105,38 $
Last Close Price 100,47 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-8.91%86 623
DEUTSCHE POST AG-12.03%42 026
FEDEX CORPORATION-14.81%33 652
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.74%12 239
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.45.12%10 632
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.01%8 558
