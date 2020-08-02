Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S.Africa will not have universal basic income grant this year, minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 10:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: ANC member Lindiwe Zulu reacts as she waits for the election results during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg

South Africa will not implement a universal basic income grant until at least March, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said in an interview on Friday, rolling back a pledge to have it ready by October.

Zulu unexpectedly announced the plan two weeks, reviving a policy that was the centrepiece of Nelson Mandela's government when apartheid fell in 1994.

Zulu told Reuters a draft policy would be ready at the end of the financial year, in March. In the meantime, she would seek support from cabinet colleagues.

"In cabinet, no one has come to me and said this is nonsense," she said. "We're having the conversation, but I still need support in implementation."

An emergency unemployment grant of 350 rand ($20.57), as well as top-ups to existing child and old age grants, were introduced earlier this year as South Africa entered a pandemic lockdown.

They are due to expire in October, but Zulu said it was unrealistic to expect a universal basic income grant by then.

No country pays out an unconditional universal basic income, according to the World Bank, but the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has put the idea back on the table, even in fiscally conservative countries.

The United Nations says a temporary basic income for the world's poorest 2.7 billion people could help slow the spread of the virus.

Zulu's plan has been welcomed by unions and civil society, but the presidency and the treasury have yet to give explicit backing.

Guy Standing, professor of development studies at London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and former adviser to the labour ministry, said Zulu was making "good noises" but needed cabinet support, especially from the finance ministry:

"Now's the opportunity for (finance minister Tito) Mboweni to go back to the man he was in the 1990s ... who has these transformative ideas in his mind. He can help Minister Zulu."

By Mfuneko Toyana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
10:13aS.Africa will not have universal basic income grant this year, minister says
RE
08/01AMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
07/31AMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07/31UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/31UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/31Davidson Kempner ups stake in Qiagen to 7.3%
RE
07/31'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 million ransom to cyber criminals
RE
07/31Surging Volume Lifts Profit For UPS -- WSJ
DJ
07/31EURO'S RISE NOT 'BRUTAL' ENOUGH, YET : Mike Dolan
RE
07/30Industrials Down After Jobless Claims, Covid Case Data - Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 917 M - -
Net income 2020 6 016 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 138,38 $
Last Close Price 142,76 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE21.95%123 202
DEUTSCHE POST AG0.74%49 995
FEDEX CORPORATION11.37%44 113
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.32%14 065
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.57.32%11 632
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.35%9 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group