Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore's GIC flags lower returns from weak growth, cautious on markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:00pm EDT
GIC signage in Singapore

* Funds long-term returns drop very near record low

* Increases allocation to bonds and cash to record

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - The long-term returns of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have dropped within a whisker of a record low struck during the financial crisis, and its chief executive cautioned on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic would weigh on performance.

GIC, which ranks as the world's sixth-biggest sovereign investor with $440 billion in assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, joined smaller state investor Temasek Holdings in offering a bleak outlook.

"Going ahead, it does require a lot more effort to try and generate the kind of past returns that we were able to generate," Chief Executive Lim Chow Kiat said in an interview as the fund published its annual report.

Even before the coronavirus struck, Lim said, investors were grappling with risks such as high indebtedness at companies, policy constraints and stretched valuations.

GIC reported an annualised rolling 20-year real rate of return - its main performance gauge - of 2.7% for the year to March 31, 2020, just above the figure of 2.6% in 2009.

It said the latest fall was due to the dropping out of tech-bubble gains 21 years ago from its metric and, to a smaller extent, the market sell-off over the last year. GIC reported a return of 3.4% in 2019.

The United States makes up the biggest chunk of GIC's portfolio at 34%, followed by Asia, with 32% and the Euro zone at 13%.

Lim said some companies in infrastructure, energy and financial services offered investment opportunities if they fared well in the next few years, and provided valuations were attractive.

Aided by central bank and government stimulus, global equities ended the first half on a strong note, reversing a collapse suffered in the final weeks of the first quarter.

GIC said its portfolio return was 3.9% per annum in nominal dollar terms over the five years to March 2020, versus a comparable 4.9% a year ago. That exceeded an annualised 3.3% return over five years of GIC's reference portfolio of 65% global equities and 35% bonds.

GIC's allocation to bonds and cash rose to a record 44% in the latest year from 39% from a year ago. That came at the expense of developed market and emerging market equities.

The technology sector remains key, GIC added.

"We have internally very deliberate efforts to invest in them across the whole value chain - from start-ups and all the way to mature listed, large tech companies," Lim said. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and John Geddie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
12:39pEU monitor cuts 2020 soft wheat yield forecast, ups spring crops
RE
09:15aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : half-yearly earnings release
03:03aWIENERBERGER : ups full-year earnings forecast after pent-up demand in Q2
RE
01:21aAsia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns
RE
01:13aWIENERBERGER : ups full-year earnings forecast after pent-up demand in second-qu..
RE
07/26At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
DJ
07/26At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
DJ
07/24Verizon beats estimates on lockdown boost to phone, internet services
RE
07/24U.S., Europe Economies Taking Diverging Paths -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/24Satellite-TV Business Weighs on AT&T Results -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 365 M - -
Net income 2020 4 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 110,88 $
Last Close Price 118,35 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.10%102 039
DEUTSCHE POST AG2.15%49 840
FEDEX CORPORATION9.15%43 233
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.78%13 346
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.50.61%11 057
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.46.49%9 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group