Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea's July exports record slowest decline in four months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

South Korean exports fell the slowest in four months and beat market expectations, data showed on Saturday, a further sign a recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy is gaining traction, although threats loom from global flare-ups in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas sales fell 7.0% in July from a year earlier, the trade ministry said, the fifth month of decline but much less than June's 10.9% fall and the 9.7% drop tipped in a Reuters survey.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to release monthly trade data, providing an early guide to the health of global trade.

Saturday's data come a day after the country's factory output, which trails trade and some other data by a month, jumped at the fastest rate since 2009 and much quicker than expected, supporting hopes that the worst of the coronavirus impact has passed.

"Expectations of an improvement in exports in the second half are materialising," though the pace of recovery is likely to be mild, said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities.

The trade-reliant economy has slipped into recession, joining Japan, Thailand and Singapore, in the second quarter despite some 277 trillion won ($232 billion) worth of stimulus rolled out since the outbreak.

Exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, rose 2.5% from a year earlier and for a second month. Those to the United States jumped 7.7%, reversing previous contractions, but sales to the European Union continued to fall, down 11.1%.

Shipments of semiconductors, the nation's top export, climbed 5.6%, while those of computers and ships surged 77.1% and 18.0%, respectively.

Imports dropped 11.9%, sharper than the previous month's 11.2% and the forecast 11.5% fall. That resulted in a $4.27 billion trade surplus, expanded from $3.63 billion in June.

"The global coronavirus spread seems to be the most important variable (in South Korean trade), while renewed tension between the United States and China could add pressure," Park added.

By Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
07/31AMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07/31UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/31UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/31Davidson Kempner ups stake in Qiagen to 7.3%
RE
07/31'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 million ransom to cyber criminals
RE
07/31Surging Volume Lifts Profit For UPS -- WSJ
DJ
07/31EURO'S RISE NOT 'BRUTAL' ENOUGH, YET : Mike Dolan
RE
07/30Industrials Down After Jobless Claims, Covid Case Data - Industrials Roundup
DJ
07/30S&P dips on grim data; U.S. election uncertainty, earnings
RE
07/30S&P 500, Dow slip after grim data; Trump suggests election delay
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 030 M - -
Net income 2020 6 016 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 134,00 $
Last Close Price 142,76 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE21.95%122 080
DEUTSCHE POST AG0.74%49 849
FEDEX CORPORATION11.37%45 242
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.32%13 817
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.57.32%11 437
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.35%9 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group