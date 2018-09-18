The UPS Store, Inc. Shares All Its OfferINGs in New National Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store, Inc. is launching a new national advertising campaign during September to demonstrate the full range of products and services The UPS Store® locations offer beyond packing and shipping. From copying and printing, to notarizing and shredding, the new campaign encourages small business owners and entrepreneurs to tap into The UPS Store for all of their business and back office needs.

The new “Beyond Shipping” campaign was inspired by a nationwide research effort that revealed small business owners know The UPS Store takes care of shipping, but were surprised to discover the extensive range of business services the locally owned and operated locations offer. Lighthearted and humorous, the fully integrated campaign features fast-paced commercials and videos showcasing the breadth of existing services available at The UPS Store as every “ ing” a small business owner might need. They are set in fun, everyday places and situations such as the grocery store, a first date, an office party and even on a roller coaster …whoohoo!

“When you own a business, you have a lot of responsibilities. With our breadth of services, our locations save time for business owners by offering what they need in one place,” said Michelle Van Slyke, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We understand the challenges small business owners face and they are looking for a resource they can rely on. With our new campaign, we put it all out there, we are deliberately listing out the services offered to share that we provide so much more than just shipping”

With over 4,700 The UPS Store locations across the United States, this multichannel campaign is focused on increasing raving fans that will use every “ ing” offered from coast to coast.

Three 30-second television commercials will air during primetime programs across major networks and cable channels over the coming weeks. The campaign also includes digital, print, radio and social videos that are beginning to roll out on brand-owned digital channels and beyond. To watch the creative videos visit www.theupsstore.com/beyondshipping .

About The UPS Store

With approximately 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com . For information on franchise opportunities or opening a The UPS Store location , visit https://www.theupsstorefranchise.com/ . Follow The UPS Store on Twitter at @TheUPSStore and like The UPS Store on Facebook at facebook.com/theupsstore .

