Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

The UPS Store, Inc. Shares All Its OfferINGs in New National Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store, Inc. is launching a new national advertising campaign during September to demonstrate the full range of products and services The UPS Store® locations offer beyond packing and shipping. From copying and printing, to notarizing and shredding, the new campaign encourages small business owners and entrepreneurs to tap into The UPS Store for all of their business and back office needs.

The new “Beyond Shipping” campaign was inspired by a nationwide research effort that revealed small business owners know The UPS Store takes care of shipping, but were surprised to discover the extensive range of business services the locally owned and operated locations offer. Lighthearted and humorous, the fully integrated campaign features fast-paced commercials and videos showcasing the breadth of existing services available at The UPS Store as every “ing” a small business owner might need. They are set in fun, everyday places and situations such as the grocery store, a first date, an office party and even on a roller coaster…whoohoo!

“When you own a business, you have a lot of responsibilities.  With our breadth of services, our locations save time for business owners by offering what they need in one place,” said Michelle Van Slyke, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We understand the challenges small business owners face and they are looking for a resource they can rely on. With our new campaign, we put it all out there, we are deliberately listing out the services offered to share that we provide so much more than just shipping”

With over 4,700 The UPS Store locations across the United States, this multichannel campaign is focused on increasing raving fans that will use every “ing” offered from coast to coast. 

Three 30-second television commercials will air during primetime programs across major networks and cable channels over the coming weeks. The campaign also includes digital, print, radio and social videos that are beginning to roll out on brand-owned digital channels and beyond.  To watch the creative videos visit www.theupsstore.com/beyondshipping.

About The UPS Store

With approximately 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com. For information on franchise opportunities or opening a The UPS Store location, visit https://www.theupsstorefranchise.com/. Follow The UPS Store on Twitter at @TheUPSStore and like The UPS Store on Facebook at facebook.com/theupsstore.

Staci Reidinger
(858)455-8982
sreidinger@upsstore.com

1000647_UPS_Dimensional_Shield_Color_Small_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
05:01pThe UPS Store, Inc. Shares All Its OfferINGs in New National Campaign
GL
04:13pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Recognized As A Verge Vanguard Award Honoree
PU
04:01pUPS Recognized As A Verge Vanguard Award Honoree
GL
03:01pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Si..
AQ
03:13aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Applauds The Senate Vote On The Stop Act
PU
01:48aFedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate
RE
09/17UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : The UPS Foundation Mobilizes Its Disaster Relief Network..
AQ
09/17The UPS Foundation Mobilizes Its Disaster Relief Network And Pledges More Tha..
GL
09/17DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY : Reforming Defense Logistics; The Department of Defens..
AQ
09/17UPS To Hire About 100,000 For Holiday Season
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17UPS to hire 100K for holiday blitz 
09/14Oppenheimer updates on UPS after key conference 
09/14Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence 
09/13UPS talks transformation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 026 M
EBIT 2018 7 608 M
Net income 2018 6 209 M
Debt 2018 18 402 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 16,71
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 129 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.04%102 458
FEDEX CORPORATION2.36%67 625
DEUTSCHE POST-21.08%45 267
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON16.54%12 862
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.90%12 066
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 995
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.